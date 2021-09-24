Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato Taylor Library to host annual Trunk or Treat event

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Taylor Library is back with their annual Trunk or Treat Halloween endeavor.

Children and their families are invited to the Taylor Library on Halloween to trick or treat out of car trunks.

It’s a safe environment for kids to take part in Halloween festivities.

The North Mankato Police and Fire Department will be participating, as well as the bookmobile.

Taylor Library is also looking for some North Mankato businesses or residents to join in on the fun as well.

”Seeing all of the kids and just the smiles on their faces. It’s really fun to get creative and decorate our vehicle. Last year, the bookmobile and two of my co-workers kind of did the elephant and pigeon book series and decorated it that way. It’s just fun to see the kids’ faces when they come by and see how everything is decorated,” children’s librarian Michelle Zimmerman said.

Trunk or Treat runs from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween.

Visit the North Mankato Taylor Library’s Facebook event for future updates.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19...
Two area hospitals bring back visitor restrictions due to COVID
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary

Latest News

North Mankato Taylor Library to host annual Trunk or Treat event
North Mankato lifts enforced water conservation measures
FILE — Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato will be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood...
Upward Bound sponsoring Red Cross blood drive at Minnesota State Mankato
Upward Bound sponsoring Red Cross blood drive at Minnesota State Mankato