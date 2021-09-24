North Mankato Taylor Library to host annual Trunk or Treat event

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Taylor Library is back with their annual Trunk or Treat Halloween endeavor.

Children and their families are invited to the Taylor Library on Halloween to trick or treat out of car trunks.

It’s a safe environment for kids to take part in Halloween festivities.

The North Mankato Police and Fire Department will be participating, as well as the bookmobile.

Taylor Library is also looking for some North Mankato businesses or residents to join in on the fun as well.

”Seeing all of the kids and just the smiles on their faces. It’s really fun to get creative and decorate our vehicle. Last year, the bookmobile and two of my co-workers kind of did the elephant and pigeon book series and decorated it that way. It’s just fun to see the kids’ faces when they come by and see how everything is decorated,” children’s librarian Michelle Zimmerman said.

Trunk or Treat runs from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween.

Visit the North Mankato Taylor Library’s Facebook event for future updates.

