Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Olivia Police Department says counterfeit money is becoming a huge issue in the city.

The department says it has taken a handful of reports regarding counterfeit currency being passed at local businesses over the past few weeks.

So far, $20 worth of fake bills have been confiscated, and the department is asking local area businesses to be vigilant in checking any and all paper currency.

