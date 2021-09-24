Your Photos
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Olivia Police Department says counterfeit money is becoming a huge issue in the city.

The department says it has taken a handful of reports regarding counterfeit currency being passed at local businesses over the past few weeks.

Public Service Announcement - Counterfeit Money Over the past few weeks the Olivia Police Department has taken a...

Posted by Olivia Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

So far, $20 worth of fake bills have been confiscated, and the department is asking local area businesses to be vigilant in checking any and all paper currency.

