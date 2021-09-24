Your Photos
Pack the Stands returns this weekend

By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East and Mankato West girls’ soccer teams collide this weekend in a cross-town rivalry match-up.

Both teams are in the middle of successful seasons, and we’ll see if there is a winner after last year’s contest ended in a 0-0 draw.

“I think this year is going to be a super close game, and whatever team wants it more is going to come out on top,” said Annelise Winch, Mankato West senior.

Another year, another heavyweight tilt between two strong programs.

Both teams showcase high-powered offenses that are lighting up the scoreboard this fall each is averaging almost four goals per game.

The quality on East and West brings out the best anytime these two squads meet.

“I know a lot of girls on the West side, they’re awesome people. It’s always really competitive anytime we play each other, but it’s nice to see Mankato soccer excel at any level possible,” said Julia Fischer, Mankato East junior.

“I think we’d be naïve to not acknowledge how strong of a program that West is and wanting to compete with them only makes us better. I think we have a good chance this year. We’ve developed a tie game last year when we played them. I think having two strong programs in the same city really makes each other better,” said Lizzy Vetter, Mankato East head coach.

After the draw in 2020, the last winner in this match-up came in 2019 when Mankato West edged East with a thrilling 2-1 victory.

This year’s match-up should be another exciting installment in the Cougars/Scarlets series.

“This game is definitely going to be a high level of competition, and a lot of us play summer soccer together between both teams. So there’s still friendship but rivalry to be the better team,” said Winch.

All the action between the two teams is set for Saturday at four in the afternoon at Caswell Park with the boys contest to follow at six.

