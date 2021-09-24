Pick of the Litter: Potato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Potato.

Potato is a senior cat who has a shy side but is super loving.

He loves to cuddle and will sleep right next to your face.

He’s very playful and loves cat nip. Potato would do best in a home without other pets, but he can coexist with them after proper introduction.

For more information on how to adopt Potato, visit the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society website.

