Pick of the Litter: Potato(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Potato.

Potato is a senior cat who has a shy side but is super loving.

He loves to cuddle and will sleep right next to your face.

He’s very playful and loves cat nip. Potato would do best in a home without other pets, but he can coexist with them after proper introduction.

For more information on how to adopt Potato, visit the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society website.

