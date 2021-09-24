Risen Savior hosts walkathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The route started at Risen Savior which is located on seventh street and end at Red Jacket trail.

The walkathon had teachers getting pies in their faces and seeing the everything Mankato has to offer.

All proceeds raised from this fundraiser go to support the operations of the school.

A total of 103 people showed up to the walkathon.

They held a silent auction which raised almost $8,000 and counting.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.