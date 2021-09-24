Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The lone death, other than the shooter, from Thursday’s mass shooting is being remembered as kind, generous and selfless.

It’s been an outpouring of love for Olivia King, 70, of Collierville. She was a shopper at the Kroger in Collierville when the shooter began firing inside the store.

A medical team worked on King using CPR en route to the hospital, but she died.

King’s three sons live out of state. One of them is University of Findlay band director Wes King, who confirmed via social media that his mother was killed.

“I spoke directly to the trauma surgeon. She was shot directly in the chest. EMTs attempted CPR until the hospital. They tried to save her at the hospital to no avail. I apologize for the graphic details, but this type of crime needs to stop being glossed over and sanitized. No one deserves this,” the post reads in part, WTVG reported.

“Our family is devastated by this senseless act of violence. We ask that you pray for the repose of the soul of our mother, Olivia. We also ask everyone for their prayers for all families and friends affected by the events today, as well as for God’s mercy on the shooter and his family. Thank you,” the King family said in a statement.

Wes King said, “We believe that she had gone to daily mass this morning and then simply went to the store at some point.”

Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser was friends with Olivia King, who had lost her husband 16 years ago, WMC reported.

He said she was a devout Catholic, attending mass almost every day, and that it’s been said in her circle that everyone needs to be more like her.

She set the standard, and if being sweet wasn’t enough, King had a fun side Fraser remembered fondly.

“She loved going to the movies, and she loved going to the casinos,” Fraser said. “And we found someplace in Mississippi and had a girl’s night. We went and played bingo at some crazy place.”

Fraser’s husband David also said that King was the sweetest person you could ever find.

Area hospitals reported treating at least 15 victims from the Kroger on Thursday. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

