Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

High demand for grooming appointments impacts pet owners, businesses

Dog gets groomed at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
Dog gets groomed at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people have adopted pets since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s caused a spike in the demand for grooming services.

Fur’s A Flyin’ owner Tina Dickel said, “People were at home more and decided to adopt.”

Now, customers must wait several weeks to get their pet in. In the meantime, many impatient pet owners look elsewhere to book earlier appointments, but they fail to cancel their existing ones.

“Because so many people are looking for these services, people are shopping around more. They’re looking to get in wherever they can,” Dickel explained.

Fur’s A Flyin’ loses several hundred dollars each week to no-shows. It also affects their ability to hire and retain staff.

Dickel mentioned, “It’s kind of a perfect storm. We have less staff, we can’t do as much work and we have a higher demand on our services because people adopted more animals.”

The shop is calling on pet owners to preschedule their appointments up to a year or more in advance.

“At our salon, we really enjoy and prefer to create a relationship with our client base. We don’t want them to worry about if can they get appointments with us,” stated Dickel.

Pet owners should also book future vaccine appointments with their vet. High demand has caused many clinics to have extended wait times, too.

Dickel said, “It’s just going to require more planning, because there’s just not enough staff.”

Customers who need to cancel or postpone a grooming service are encouraged to contact the salon 24 to 48 hours in advance.

“Everybody wins in that scenario. You can reschedule, somebody else can take that appointment and the service provider doesn’t lose the opportunity generate the revenue,” Dickel added.

Fur’s A Flyin’ will move into a new building this week. The Homestead Road facility will be twice as big as their current location on North Riverfront Drive.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume
The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and...
Madison Lake Police ask for help identifying graffiti vandal
FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found...
Minnesota couple get 40 years in starved daughter’s death
Check out all the highlights from week four!
Sports Extra: Week 4
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent

Latest News

Customers arrive at a Target store, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Target...
Target trims holiday hiring goals
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
FILE — A ransomware attack by the BlackMatter gang forced New Cooperative, an association of...
Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline