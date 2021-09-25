Sports Extra: Week 4

Southern Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra returned Friday. Here are some highlights from southern Minnesota.

Part 1: Football

Fairmont vs. Waseca

Mankato East vs. Winona

Mankato West vs. Century

Springfield vs. TMB

SESM VS. Cedar Mountain

Part 2:

Football BEA vs. LSH

Football Cathedral vs. Sleepy Eye

Volleyball St. Clair vs. Madelia

College Women’s Hockey MSU vs. Merrimack

College Women’s Soccer MSU vs. BSU

Play of the Night

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.