Sports Extra: Week 4

Check out all the highlights from week four!
By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Southern Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra returned Friday. Here are some highlights from southern Minnesota.

Part 1: Football

  • Fairmont vs. Waseca
  • Mankato East vs. Winona
  • Mankato West vs. Century
  • Springfield vs. TMB
  • SESM VS. Cedar Mountain

Part 2:

  • Football BEA vs. LSH
  • Football Cathedral vs. Sleepy Eye
  • Volleyball St. Clair vs. Madelia
  • College Women’s Hockey MSU vs. Merrimack
  • College Women’s Soccer MSU vs. BSU
  • Play of the Night

