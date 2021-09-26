Absentee voting underway in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Absentee voting for the Nov. 2 general election in St. Peter is underway.

All eligible voters can vote by absentee through the Nicollet County Public Services Office at the County Government Center. The election will include city council and school board elections.

Also on the ballot is a question on paying for a new firehouse using local option sales tax.

Open houses have been scheduled at the firehouse early next month.

They have been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, Oct. 9th from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

