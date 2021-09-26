Your Photos
Absentee voting underway in St. Peter

(KEYC News 12)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Absentee voting for the Nov. 2 general election in St. Peter is underway.

All eligible voters can vote by absentee through the Nicollet County Public Services Office at the County Government Center. The election will include city council and school board elections.

Also on the ballot is a question on paying for a new firehouse using local option sales tax.

Related: The Docket: St. Peter voters to decide how to pay for firehouse

Open houses have been scheduled at the firehouse early next month.

They have been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, Oct. 9th from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

