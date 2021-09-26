Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Felon pleads guilty to owning gun that killed 6-year-old

(Source: AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A man with a felony record has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun that he left with four unsupervised children in his Moorhead home, where one of the children accidentally shot and killed the man’s 6-year-old cousin.

Phillip N. Jones, Jr., 34, entered his plea Thursday in St. Paul in connection with the death of Marcellus Dixon, who was shot and killed on March 21 at an apartment.

The plea deal seeks a prison term of up to four years and nine months.

Jones has felony convictions that include attempted drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume
The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and...
Madison Lake Police ask for help identifying graffiti vandal
FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found...
Minnesota couple get 40 years in starved daughter’s death
Check out all the highlights from week four!
Sports Extra: Week 4
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent

Latest News

Absentee voting underway in St. Peter
One dead, one wounded in shooting on St. Paul’s East Side
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Gustavus Wins at Home
Gustavus Wins at Home