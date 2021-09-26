Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ia. (AP/KEYC) - At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities.

Grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments.

Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses.

Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume
The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and...
Madison Lake Police ask for help identifying graffiti vandal
FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found...
Minnesota couple get 40 years in starved daughter’s death
Check out all the highlights from week four!
Sports Extra: Week 4
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent
Olivia officials say counterfeit currency becoming more prevalent

Latest News

Absentee voting underway in St. Peter
One dead, one wounded in shooting on St. Paul’s East Side
Felon pleads guilty to owning gun that killed 6-year-old
Gustavus Wins at Home
Gustavus Wins at Home