One dead, one wounded in shooting on St. Paul’s East Side

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another on the city’s East Side.

Police say about 7:00 p.m. Friday, several 911 callers reported shots fired at a small apartment building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers found the victim there, unresponsive.

Emergency medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

A short time later, officers learned that a second man shot in the same incident had been taken to a hospital by a private party.

The second victim suffered life-threatening wounds. Police say they believe the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

