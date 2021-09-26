Your Photos
Pack the Stands: Cougars, Scarlets battle for bragging rights

The Mankato West boys' soccer team defeated East 1-0.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Caswell North Soccer Complex hosted the Mankato West and Mankato East girls’ and boys’ soccer teams for a double-header, Pack the Stands event.

The Mankato East girls' soccer team defeated West 2-0.
The Mankato East girls' soccer team defeated West 2-0.(KEYC)

The girls’ opened up competition, where the Mankato East Cougars shut out the Scarlets 2-0, improving to 10-2 on the season.

In the evening, the boys’ clashed for a low-scoring thriller. The game came down to the final moments, where West’s Casper Olseth scored the game winner on a penalty kick. East won 1-0.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

