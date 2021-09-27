Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue. (FILE PHOTO)
Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume
The Mankato West boys' soccer team defeated East 1-0.
Pack the Stands: Cougars, Scarlets battle for bragging rights
The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and...
Madison Lake Police ask for help identifying graffiti vandal

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom