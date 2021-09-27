Your Photos
Brown County Historical Society launches new ‘150 Years of New Ulm Fire Department’ exhibit

A New Ulm Fire Department fire engine is pictured in this undated file photo in New Ulm, Minn.
A New Ulm Fire Department fire engine is pictured in this undated file photo in New Ulm, Minn.(Facebook/New Ulm Fire Department)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society is inviting the public to visit its new exhibit that celebrates 150 years of the New Ulm Fire Department.

The exhibit, which is on display through Oct. 30, takes a look at the history of the fire department from 1870 through 2020.

The New Ulm Fire Company was established in 1870 after a serious fire demonstrated the need for organized firefighters to protect New Ulm and the surrounding area.

It took many hands to make our 150th Anniversary Celebration a wonderful success! A huge THANK YOU to everyone that supported, helped or participated in one way or another.

Posted by New Ulm Fire Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

The fire company reorganized in 1887, becoming the New Ulm Fire Department. Since then, the department has professionalized, though is still voluntary, and provides a variety of other services in addition to fighting fires.

The 150 Years of the New Ulm Fire Department exhibit outlines the history of the New Ulm Fire Department from its origins and early equipment, such as the “Mankiller” hand pump and early buckets, to its present status as a provider of fire protection, prevention and rescue services.

Displayed in the exhibit are equipment and uniforms from the New Ulm Fire Department, including a “bucket brigade” bucket and uniform from the 1870s. Also displayed are pictures of the department’s equipment and major fires they fought.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30 on the second floor of the Brown County Museum.

