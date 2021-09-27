Your Photos
Business resumes at Crystal Valley Co-op following ransomware attack

Crystal Valley Co-op resumes operations following ransomware attack (FILE PHOTO)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern MInnesota’s Crystal Valley Coop is back to business as usual after being targeted by hackers although they say business may be slower than normal.

Crystal Valley will be taking grain at all elevator locations and will be utilizing manual hand tickets. All this in an attempt to return to normalcy after a ransomware attack left the cooperative vulnerable to confidential data being taken. The cooperative now saying they are unaware of any data being used inappropriately or that it was ever obtained.

They have made a determination that computer systems were breached and data may have been viewed by an unauthorized person. Due to that, the cooperative wants all customers and business partners to assume that their personal information was compromised and to take pre-cautionary measures to monitor their banking accounts and financial information.

A formal notification of data-breach is being sent to every customer and company on record at Crystal Valley.

