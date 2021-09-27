Butterfield-Odin lands first sports team since mid-90′s

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Butterfield-Odin Public School lands its first unaccompanied sports team since the mid-90′s.

The town of Butterfield is now home to the Butterfield-Odin United. The boys’ and girls’ are already three games into their respective inaugural seasons.

Soccer is beloved in the Butterfield community, but hasn’t had footing beyond recreational play.

“It was never available for me, St. James and Madelia started a team and then they actually played on this field. Even though it was here, literally in my backyard, my parents house is right there, I couldn’t play because I didn’t go to those schools,” head United boys’ soccer coach Matthew Vongsy said.

Students took a vote and they chose soccer. Approximately 74-percent of the school district’s population comes from Mexico and Central America, where soccer is the dominate sport.

At Butterfield-Odin, nearly half of students are first generation Americans.

“I see raw talent coming in, they just have never played with a structure before and coach Vongsy played at the college level, we’ve got the history and the knowledge and the structure of what do good soccer programs look like. Our job is to take that raw talent that’s coming to us, structure it together, take it to the next level,” head United girls’ soccer coach Michael Mattick said.

The program is young, but is expected to reach new heights in the coming years with the chance for another school to join in.

“For the next 3-4 years, we’re only going to lose maybe 3-4 players, which means a very large percent of the kids that we have out here right now, we’ve got them for the next four years, five years, six years. We can grow, develop together, the chemistry that we can make is going to be very tough to beat,” Mattick added.

The Butterfield-Odin boys’ are slated to face Mankato East on Tuesday, in Mankato, while the girls’ are in Fairmont on Thursday.

