Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue

Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue. (FILE PHOTO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The state of Minnesota is on the verge of selling off a refrigerated warehouse it bought in the early days of the pandemic as a potential backup morgue.

At the time, the Walz administration expressed worries that mortuaries could be swamped with victims. The state paid nearly $5.48 million for the facility, which could have held 5,100 bodies, but never needed it.

Now, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, the St. Paul Port Authority board is preparing to vote Tuesday on taking the warehouse off the state’s hands for $5.65 million.

The Port Authority hopes to find a buyer that will bring jobs to the city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

