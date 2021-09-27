City of Mankato schedules water main flushing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will flush water mains Sunday through Friday, Oct. 1.

Flushing hours are scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily.

Water mains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. The city says to avoid or limit water usage during flushing operations, because although the water is safe to drink, it may stain. It is best to allow at least an hour after daily flushing operations for the water to clear.

For the full schedule, visit the city’s website.

