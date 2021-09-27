Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents.

Sam is located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — through midweek.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. But swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume
The Mankato West boys' soccer team defeated East 1-0.
Pack the Stands: Cougars, Scarlets battle for bragging rights
The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and...
Madison Lake Police ask for help identifying graffiti vandal
Dog gets groomed at Fur's A Flyin' in Mankato, Minn.
High demand for grooming appointments impacts pet owners, businesses

Latest News

Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of...
New mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding her baby
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight