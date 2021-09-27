Your Photos
Mankato YWCA searching for new executive director

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A search is underway for a new executive director of YWCA Mankato.

The post will become vacant following the resignation of current director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez, effective November 19. Lopez-Rodriguez says she is leaving to provide care for her parents in Arizona.

YWCA Mankato is a non-profit that focuses on eliminating racism and promoting women empowerment. The nonprofit says applicants should show strong leadership and communication ability, fundraiser skills and a and deep understanding of issues that affect all women and girls.

You can find a link to the application and full job description here.

