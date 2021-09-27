Your Photos
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday as multiple crews responded to a fire that started in a shed in Mankato.

Authorities say no one was hurt. Someone was on the property, but not in the shed at the time. Eagle Lake and Kasota firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading from the shed that contained farm equipment.

“We have got some hotspots that we are working on, and we will continue to do that, take the chin off that is on the fire and take the hotspots out at that point,” Kasota Fire Chief Bob Allen explained.

Authorities will be looking into what started the fire and calculating the cost of the property and equipment damage.

