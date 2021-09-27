Your Photos
Preview of MSU Homecoming Week

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Monday, September 27 marks the start of Minnesota State University Mankato’s Homecoming week! Kelsey & Lisa have a rundown of events they hope students, alumni, staff and the general public will be able to take advantage of.

Festivities kick off tonight with a bonfire and fireworks to follow starting at 8 o’clock at Blakeslee Stadium. It’s not your typical bonfire, this one stands 25 feet tall and is made up of more than 250 pallets of wood.

A full list of all the events you can take part in throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

