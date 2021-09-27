Summer like temperatures to end September

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall is here but it sure is not going to feel like it. Temperatures are forecasted to be 13 degrees above average through the end of September. Yesterday, September 26th the high in Mankato reached 88º F just 2 degrees shy of the record of 90º F set back in 1974. So far for the month of September the average temperature has been 64.4º F, which is roughly 2º F above average.

The forecast is calling for highs in the low to mid 80′s with overnight lows in upper 50′s and lower 60′s to closeout the month. With those temperatures, September 2021 is looking to be one of the warmest ends of the month on record. From September 26th to September 30th the average temperature in the Mankato area is 56.7º F. As of today, September 27th the forecast is calling for the average temperature to be around 70º F, that’s 13.3 degrees above average for the end of September.

Average temperature for Mankato, MN from Sept 26th- Sept 30th is around 56.7º F. (NOAA Regional Climate Center)

There has only been one time on record that Mankato has had an average temperature in the 70′s between September 26th and September 30th and that was back in 1983. The average temperature that year was 71ºF. So if the forecast holds up this will be the 2nd warmest end to September on record, and we could possibly see a new record if temps end up being a little higher than forecast. Either way, it’s going to feel a little more like summer than fall to end September of 2021.

Warmest average temperature for Mankato, MN from Sept 26th-Sept 30th was 71º F set back in 1983. (NOAA Regional Climate Center)

