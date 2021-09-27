Your Photos
Waseca coach, teacher returns to classroom following cardiac arrest

Waseca coach and teacher Brad Wendland returned to the classroom following a cardiac arrest on...
Waseca coach and teacher Brad Wendland returned to the classroom following a cardiac arrest on the sidelines earlier this month.(Brad Wendland/Twitter)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Waseeca Public Schools saw a friendly face this morning....

Football Coach Brad Wendland tweeted that he is “back in the classroom” after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month.

Wendland collapsed on the sideline during a game on September 3rd.

Athletic trainers and a nurse in the stands were able to perform lifesaving efforts.

In a previous interview with KEYC News Now, Wendland said he “feels like I’m in bonus time now, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

