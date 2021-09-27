Water mains being flushed in Mankato this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato will continue flushing water mains this week.

The flushing of the mains began Sunday and will continue through Friday.

Flushing hours are scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily.

Water mains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. Residents should avoid or limit their water usage during flushing operations because, although the water is safe to drink, it may stain. City officials say it is best to allow at least an hour after daily flushing operations for the water to clear.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.