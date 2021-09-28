Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Born Learning Trail makes debut

The Born Learning Trail features signs that tell children to talk, listen and sing about the elements that are always moving around them
The Born Learning Trail features signs that tell children to talk, listen and sing about the...
The Born Learning Trail features signs that tell children to talk, listen and sing about the elements that are always moving around them(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Lake Crystal joins forces with some local businesses and nonprofits to bring education and outdoors together.

“The things to do for the family and the children as they grow and live here every day is very important,” General Manager of TBEI Brett Hort states.

Lake Crystal has a brand new edition to town, which will help families have fun, but also teach their young ones about the world around us.

The Born Learning Trail features signs that tell children to talk, listen and sing about the elements that are always moving around them.

“It’s doing some more than just throwing a ball around. It’s taking the opportunity to learn. It’s critical, the whole point of this project it’s critical to get the kids engaged early on,” Hort said.

City of Lake Crystal, Greater Mankato Area United Way, TBEI and the Lake Crystal Lions Club all had a fundamental part in getting the interaction up and running.

“It’s giving back and giving service to the community and also because it is something that will continue to give back for many years,” president of Lake Crystal Lions Club Ryan Yunkers explained.

At Marstson Park, you can find letters, shapes and even hopscotch, helping young ones get not only their brains turning, but getting their body moving as well.

“Activities you can do at each sight along the way there are ten signs, so you can do that thing. Some of them are just really conversation prompters for people to talk to kids about,” Yunkers said.

General Manager of TBEI, Brett Hort says he was humbled to have apart in such a rewarding project.

“We are honored that the United Way approached us with the opportunity. We just enjoyed having a chance to give back to the community because the community has given us so much.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue. (FILE PHOTO)
Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue
Mankato West High School
Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
FILE — Minnesota is taking advantage of federal funding to expand the number of households that...
Minnesota expands eligibility for home heating aid program

Latest News

Pigs
Pork producers, legislators urge USDA to prevent spread of African Swine Fever
KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Visit Mankato is taking volunteers from now until the day of the events
Mankato Marathon looking for volunteers