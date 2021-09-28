Born Learning Trail makes debut

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Lake Crystal joins forces with some local businesses and nonprofits to bring education and outdoors together.

“The things to do for the family and the children as they grow and live here every day is very important,” General Manager of TBEI Brett Hort states.

Lake Crystal has a brand new edition to town, which will help families have fun, but also teach their young ones about the world around us.

The Born Learning Trail features signs that tell children to talk, listen and sing about the elements that are always moving around them.

“It’s doing some more than just throwing a ball around. It’s taking the opportunity to learn. It’s critical, the whole point of this project it’s critical to get the kids engaged early on,” Hort said.

City of Lake Crystal, Greater Mankato Area United Way, TBEI and the Lake Crystal Lions Club all had a fundamental part in getting the interaction up and running.

“It’s giving back and giving service to the community and also because it is something that will continue to give back for many years,” president of Lake Crystal Lions Club Ryan Yunkers explained.

At Marstson Park, you can find letters, shapes and even hopscotch, helping young ones get not only their brains turning, but getting their body moving as well.

“Activities you can do at each sight along the way there are ten signs, so you can do that thing. Some of them are just really conversation prompters for people to talk to kids about,” Yunkers said.

General Manager of TBEI, Brett Hort says he was humbled to have apart in such a rewarding project.

“We are honored that the United Way approached us with the opportunity. We just enjoyed having a chance to give back to the community because the community has given us so much.”

