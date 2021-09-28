Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Reconstructive options

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Each year in the United States, around 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Treatment plans can include chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. Lumpectomies and mastectomies are the most common surgical procedures.

Dr. Tara Krosch, a surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato said, “Lumpectomy, or breast conservation surgery, removes primarily the cancer as well as otherwise abnormal tissue from your breasts. It usually is followed by radiation therapy, so we think of those as going hand-in-hand. Alternatively, a mastectomy is a surgery to remove all the breast tissue, and this can be done in a few different ways. We do it to remove cancer or also to prevent cancer from recurring.”

Deciding between the two can be a difficult discussion, but doctors say both are equally effective. Factors such as the severity and location of the cancer can help determine which option is best.

In addition to removal surgeries, Mayo Clinic Health System offers reconstructive operations. The surgeries help restore the chest’s shape and appearance after treatment. Dr. Krosch stated, “Typically, it’s using breast implants. While there are other alternatives, that is the most common.”

In some cases, implants may be placed immediately after a mastectomy. For others, the process may be a lengthier journey. “Reconstruction isn’t typically a one and done operation, and it can require additional procedures to just really fill out that breast for a more normal shape,” explained Dr. Krosch.

In the end, it can help with emotional healing. “We have lots of options, and those options will fulfill their oncologic need to get the cancer out. Also, we need to make sure we’re addressing the needs that they have for their body in the future,” Dr. Krosch mentioned.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.