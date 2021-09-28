The Docket: Mankato plans affordable housing for empty Lamm Street lot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The empty lot by the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota and the Land to Air Express could soon become affordable housing, but it needs to go through the rezoning process first.

The site at 221 Lamm St. in Mankato could soon be the location of Sinclair Flats, a four-story building with 48 units of affordable housing, and Lewis Lofts, which would include 64 units of affordable housing for seniors.

The City of Mankato selected Kansas-based development group Cohen-Esrey to redevelop the 5.2 acre former Public Works site.

“With the vision being that we would have two apartment buildings that are affordable workforce projects as well as townhouses,” said Cohen-Esrey Minnesota Development Director Brian Sweeney.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, the City of Mankato set a public hearing to consider rezoning the property from industrial to residential.

Right now, Cohen-Esrey has already started elements of the Sinclair Flats project.

After being selected, the group submitted an application to receive Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to make the housing more affordable.

“And that application was actually awarded, so we are moving forward for sure with developing that building,” Sweeney said.

Cohen-Esrey will find out if they receive the tax credits for Lewis Lofts in either late November or early December.

Mankato plans affordable housing for empty Lamm Street lot (KEYC)

The city is on board with the project.

Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said it coincides with their housing goals.

“Providing affordable housing is a huge piece of the city’s housing goals, and so by partnering not just on a property we own but partnering with them, we have to do that in order for them to qualify for the tax credit application that they have to the state. So how that works is the money flows from the state of Minnesota, to the city and then the city to the developer,” Arntz said.

The public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11th.

Cohen-Esrey will wait until the site is rezoned to begin construction.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.