Dull autumn colors, leaves falling quicker due to drought

By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Colorful leaves are an autumn staple, but you may not see as many this season.

That’s because the state’s ongoing drought conditions are causing trees to shed quicker than usual. But before they fall, experts from the City of Mankato say leaves won’t be as bright this year.

The leaf colorization process depends on growing conditions throughout the year. Dry weather in the spring and summer causes less trees to produce rich colors.

Justin Lundborg, a Natural Resources Specialist at the City of Mankato said, “We’re about one or two weeks ahead of last year and even the year before that. So, you’re gonna see these colors a little earlier, and they’re probably not gonna last as long as most years here. You’re gonna see some yellows. I’ve seen some really good oranges out there, but I won’t expect to see the big red colors that we’re sometimes used to.”

Residents with trees acting differently this year should water them routinely to help them recover. Lundborg recommends doing so until winter arrives.

Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
