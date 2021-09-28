Your Photos
Mankato Marathon looking for volunteers

Visit Mankato is taking volunteers from now until the day of the events(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visit Mankato says they need at over 150 volunteers for Friday the fifteenth and Saturday the sixteenth

The jobs would be to be scattered along various points of the courses.

Visit Mankato is taking volunteers from now until the day of the events.

They suspect that the lack of help could be connected to the pandemic and getting back to normalcy, but say it’s crucial to get as many people involved as possible.

“If we don’t get our key volunteers filled then it really does put a strain on what that race and what that course is going to look like for our runners. It is so key to have those volunteers on the course to help provide a safe, efficient and well put together race,” Visit Mankato Sports and Special Events Director Joy Leafblad said.

You can still register to run in the marathon as well as volunteer.

The window is open until the fifteenth to register.

