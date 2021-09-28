Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to get new ice plant after plant failure this past hockey season

Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to get new ice plant after plant failure this past hockey season.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center move forward with plans to replace the event center’s ice plant after it failed at the end of this year’s hockey season.

Staff decided to bring in a portable ice plant for the 2021-22 season.

The estimated cost for the replacement is approximately $2,578,000.

Work is expected to begin when the hockey season ends next year.

The plant failure resulted in the loss of 900 pounds of R-22 freon, the coolant that operates in the system.

Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said several factors lead to the decision to replace the plant.

”Two big factors that are happening, we have a lot of leaks in the system. In addition to that, R-22 is no longer manufactured, which means that it’s very hard to obtain quantities of. And with the leaks that we have in the facility, it’s hard for us to get enough coolant to replace what’s been leaking, so it’s time for us to move to a new system,” she said.

The city still has to meet one more time to finalize a construction contract.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

