MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area.

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MetroNet is once again planning to provide Internet service in the City of Mankato.

In late spring, MetroNet had informed the city that they were no longer planning to continue their work of fiber cable installation in the Mankato area.

At the end of August, the city learned they were coming back.

According to the city, MetroNet hopes to begin their work in the spring.

”So if MetroNet moves forward with their project, it will essentially provide a second provider for high-level Internet service or fiber service to their home. There’s another provider that has been working on that project this summer. And so essentially this would be a second provider in the market, so more competition,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

The City of Mankato still has to finalize a franchise agreement with MetroNet.

