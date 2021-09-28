Pfizer to seek approval for vaccine for younger children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One step closer to better protection for children from COVID-19. In a matter of days, Pfizer’s CEO says the company plans to apply to the FDA for use of its vaccine in younger children.

“If they approve it, we would be ready with our manufacturers to provide this formulation of the vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

Locally, staff at the Mankato Clinic Children’s Health Center has been dealing with the surge in COVID cases for kids who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“My experience seeing patients coming through has been challenging,” said Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at the Mankato Clinic. “It has been hard for us to meet the needs of everyone in the community who needs to be tested or to be evaluated or needs reassurance as to what’s going on.”

For months, Pfizer has been testing one-third of the dose now given to adults in children ages 5 to 11. The company says this formulation is safe for that age group, but the FDA and CDC will have the final say.

”As soon as they get submitted to the FDA, I know the FDA is urgently planning to review this data, it will go from the FDA to the CDC, and we will review it with similar urgency and I’m hoping in the order of weeks,” stated Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s a lot of data to comb through before a green light can be given for this vaccine in younger children, but one health expert says if Pfizer applies this week, then a decision could come by the end of October.

“This is a vaccine for children, so getting the dose right, in terms of efficacy and side effects, is crucial,” stated Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Right now, Pfizer’s vaccine is only approved for use in people 12 and older, but, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide are now in children, which is increasing the urgency to get kids protected.

”I wouldn’t be so cavalier about this virus, we know that this virus has long-term consequences in a lot of people who contract it, including children,” former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb added.

Moderna has begun testing their vaccine for age groups 6 to 11 and Johnson and Johnson has been testing their vaccine for ages 12-17.

