Pork producers, legislators urge USDA to prevent spread of African Swine Fever

Pigs
Pigs(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are calling on leaders to take action against a virus that’s killed pigs in several countries.

African Swine Fever has been found in Europe, Asia and Africa. It’s recently moved closer to home, with positive cases in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

In a letter sent yesterday, the senators urged U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to take precautionary and emergency response efforts.

Minnesota Pork Producers Association said the virus is not a threat to humans, but it’s impact could be costly.

David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association stated, “We’re talking about an investment of millions in order to protect billions and billions of dollars worth of economic activity for rural areas. Our goal here is prevention, first and foremost, and that’s why we’re working with members of Congress.”

The U.S. has already taken some protective steps, including prohibiting entry of pork from infected countries.

But, Smith and Klobuchar said more still has to be done.

