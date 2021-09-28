Preview of Shadows at the Crossing, an event to learn about the history at Traverse des Sioux

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - An after-dark outdoor walking tour happening this weekend takes guests back in time to learn about some of the prominent people that lived in the Traverse des Sioux Area more than 160 years ago.

Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie have a preview of Shadows at the Crossing, hosted by the Nicollet County Historical Society at the Treaty Site History Center.

Tickets for Shadows at the Crossing must be purchased ahead of time. The event is targeted for those 8 years and older.

Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child 8 and older. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last departing at 8:00 p.m. Purchase tickets here

