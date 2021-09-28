Your Photos
Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive

The goal is for students to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
The goal is for students to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (Gray News) – A bill up for approval Tuesday in the state assembly would require schools in Wisconsin to teach cursive to students in elementary grades.

The legislation introduced in July would require the state superintendent to incorporate cursive writing into the academic standards for English language arts.

The requirement would extend across all school districts, including public, charter and private schools.

The goal is for students to be able to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

The Associated Press is reporting sponsors for the bill believe cursive will improve the education of students by stimulating different parts of the brain.

Cursive writing is currently included in the Wisconsin Standards for English Language Arts as a method for writing, but is listed as an option alongside printing or typing.

