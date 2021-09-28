Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Tina Smith co-sponsors bill to expand Supreme Court

Sen. Tina Smith co-sponsors bill to expand Supreme Court
Sen. Tina Smith co-sponsors bill to expand Supreme Court(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota) has become the first co-sponsor of a bill that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court.

The “Judiciary Act” would add four seats to the court, bringing the total number of justices from nine to 13.

Sen. Ed Markey (D - Massachusetts) is the original author of the bill.

Smith said she sponsored the bill in an effort to restore balance to the court.

”And I have to say that the actions of the Supreme Court taken over the last several months really have caused me to take a hard look at this and realizing that the Supreme Court has become politicized. It is no longer the impartial body that I think fairly calls balls and strikes. It has become much more political,” she said.

The number of justices on the Supreme Court has changed six times before staying at nine in 1869.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue. (FILE PHOTO)
Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue
Mankato West High School
Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
FILE — Minnesota is taking advantage of federal funding to expand the number of households that...
Minnesota expands eligibility for home heating aid program

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Reconstructive options
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Reconstructive options
Mankato Marathon looking for volunteers
Mankato Marathon looking for volunteers
Pigs
Pork producers, legislators urge USDA to prevent spread of African Swine Fever