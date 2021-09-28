Sen. Tina Smith co-sponsors bill to expand Supreme Court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota) has become the first co-sponsor of a bill that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court.

The “Judiciary Act” would add four seats to the court, bringing the total number of justices from nine to 13.

Sen. Ed Markey (D - Massachusetts) is the original author of the bill.

Smith said she sponsored the bill in an effort to restore balance to the court.

”And I have to say that the actions of the Supreme Court taken over the last several months really have caused me to take a hard look at this and realizing that the Supreme Court has become politicized. It is no longer the impartial body that I think fairly calls balls and strikes. It has become much more political,” she said.

The number of justices on the Supreme Court has changed six times before staying at nine in 1869.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.