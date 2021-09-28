Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue. (FILE PHOTO)
Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Mankato West High School
Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
Waseca coach and teacher Brad Wendland returned to the classroom following a cardiac arrest on...
Waseca coach, teacher returns to classroom following cardiac arrest

Latest News

(Source: Facebook/City of Springfield)
Spirit of Springfield nominations being accepted
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day
Preview of Shadows at the Crossing, an event to learn about the history at Traverse des Sioux
Preview of Shadows at the Crossing, an event to learn about the history at Traverse des Sioux
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge