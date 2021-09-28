Your Photos
Spirit of Springfield nominations being accepted

(Source: Facebook/City of Springfield)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Nominations are currently being accepted for the Spirit of Springfield as well as the Business of the Year Awards.

The Spirit of Springfield Award recognizes a person or persons who is a friend of Springfield by supporting the community. The award has been handed out since 2009.

The Business of the Year Award recognizes a Springfield business that has shown profitability, growth, and sustainability. For those wanting to put in their nomination you can go to the Springfield Chamber of Commerce website.

