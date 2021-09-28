Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heads up for drivers in the Mankato area for some upcoming roadwork.

The City says the temporary closure will happen Thursday and Friday along Riverfront Drive between Vine and Lafayette streets, just north of Old Town.

The road will be open to northbound and southbound traffic, however, the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Riverfront Drive will be closed and detours will be in place.

The city of Mankato says both closures are expected to reopen late Friday afternoon.

