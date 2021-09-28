Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some parents of high schoolers at Mankato Area Public Schools are speaking up about an upcoming band, choir and orchestra tour that requires participants to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The trip is hosted by Grand Tours, a long-time partner of the district. It’s scheduled to take students to Los Angeles in late March. Teens must show proof of vaccination to go on the trip— a rule that contradicts MAPS’ decision to make COVID-19 vaccines optional.

“By condoning it [and] associating with these tour companies, you’re saying it’s okay, that you go along with it, that you’re adopting your policies by association,” stated an anonymous parent.

MAPS Superintendent Paul Peterson explained, “It’s the touring company that West High School is working with for this out-of-state music trip. They are requiring proof of vaccine to attend, not Mankato Area Public Schools.”

Each tour ticket costs around $2,000. Some families have already paid the fee, unaware their unvaccinated teens would be ineligible to participate. Grand Tours has since agreed to reimburse them.

The concerned parents called the vaccine requirement discriminatory, claiming the missed opportunity will disadvantage their high schoolers. “That’s discrimination and not providing an equitable education for all of ISD77 students. How does that impact scholarships down the road at the college level, [by not] building that resume up of opportunities that every other high school would be providing?” the parent questioned.

Peterson said, “An out-of-state trip [is] a great enhancement to the educational experience, but it’s not required. Throughout a school year, kids have a lot of opportunities whether it’s different camps or clinics— not even to mention all the different things that happen within a school.” But, upcoming opportunities on the band calendar like the Gustavus Honor Band Festival are also requiring students to get the shot.

The parent mentioned, “When a student has to choose between a brand new vaccine or going on a trip with their friends, I mean, you can see where it’s a really tough decision, and it’s not something that a 16-year-old should have to decide.”

Parents say they’ve asked for a list of alternate opportunities for unvaccinated teens, but West hasn’t given them any information.

MAPS said vaccine requirements for outside activities are up to the organizers, but the concerned parents want the district to take action. “I’d like them to make a firm stance in saying to these outside vendors, no, we are not going to participate if you are going to put mandates in place for our student population,” the parent stated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.