Warren Street construction expected to be finished in the coming weeks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Warren Street construction project in Mankato is nearing its end.

Crews say the top of the hill is fully done, and they are working on the lower half, which is almost ready to receive asphalt.

The project will take a little longer than expected due to light and signal poles being placed on back-order.

Warren Street is now projected to reopen the third week of October.

There are some changes to make note of when it does open for traffic.

”I think it is going to be safer now because if you look up the hill over there, you will see a median in the middle, which should help provide some level of restriction to traffic to give the driver the feeling that they need to slow down when you are coming through there,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnson stated. “We have also added a bus stop as well, where they can pick up customers on the bus.”

The City of Mankato says if the poles get delivered later than expected, then they will install a four-way stop to open it up.

