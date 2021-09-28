Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Warren Street construction expected to be finished in the coming weeks

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Warren Street construction project in Mankato is nearing its end.

Crews say the top of the hill is fully done, and they are working on the lower half, which is almost ready to receive asphalt.

The project will take a little longer than expected due to light and signal poles being placed on back-order.

Warren Street is now projected to reopen the third week of October.

There are some changes to make note of when it does open for traffic.

”I think it is going to be safer now because if you look up the hill over there, you will see a median in the middle, which should help provide some level of restriction to traffic to give the driver the feeling that they need to slow down when you are coming through there,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnson stated. “We have also added a bus stop as well, where they can pick up customers on the bus.”

The City of Mankato says if the poles get delivered later than expected, then they will install a four-way stop to open it up.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota has bought a warehouse in St. Paul to convert into a temporary morgue. (FILE PHOTO)
Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Mankato Clinic
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume
Waseca coach and teacher Brad Wendland returned to the classroom following a cardiac arrest on...
Waseca coach, teacher returns to classroom following cardiac arrest

Latest News

Warren Street construction expected to be finished by the end of October
Warren Street construction expected to be finished by the end of October
Waseca coach and teacher Brad Wendland returned to the classroom following a cardiac arrest on...
Waseca coach, teacher returns to classroom following cardiac arrest
Leaves
Dull autumn colors, leaves falling quicker due to drought
Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program is expanding to help keep more homes warm in the winter.
Minnesota expands energy assistance programs, extends cold weather rule