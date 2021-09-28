Water tower project delayed in Janesville
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Janesville delays its water tower project until next year.
After working with the tower contractors, the city determined that to achieve optimum project results they needed to delay renovations of the water tower until Spring or early summer of 2022.
The city says they will post schedule updates when they become available.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.