Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery harvest season coming to an end

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery is in the very last stages of the harvest.

The harvesting process is becoming more and more modernized, but in the best way possible.

They use a machine to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to getting the most out of the grapes.

“Shaking all of the individual berries off of the cluster. So, when that happens it is kind of falling onto a conveyer belt is running down into the back of the machine into another set of conveyer belts. Those are running the fruit up, there is a blower motor that blows off all of the leaves and any other material that isn’t grapes. After that it is going out the spout and into the bins on the back of the trailers.” Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery vineyard and grounds manager Josh Huberty explained.

Traditionally grapes are picked by hand, but some people enjoy the machine-picked patches more.

Like Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery winemaker and distiller John Taylor, especially with red wines.

“I like a little stem inclusion and so if we have to put a whole cluster handpicked fruit through out de-stemmer, but we don’t get those stems that we would normally get just naturally by mechanically harvesting.”

This time of the year has looked a little different for the winery due to the low number of rainfalls.

“For yields this year, we are definitely seeing thicker skins and smaller amounts of juice in each berry. That translates into less tonnage overall, Taylor said.

The drought hasn’t been all bad for business.

“The upside to that is when you are concentrating those flavors and aromas in that lower juice then you actually end up with a higher quality product at the end of the day,” Taylor stated.

They have only been using this machine for the last two years, everything beforehand was hand picked.

They have seen such a time saver using this machine and covering all of these acres.

The harvesting process starts in late August and is around five weeks long.

