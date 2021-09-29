Class A’s 7th-ranked Haler reaches 100 career wins

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - St. James Area has sat in the Class A top-ten rankings throughout the 2021 season, currently sporting an 18-6 overall record.

Leading the effort for the Saints is 7th-ranked senior captain, Jaelyn Haler.

Haler’s strongest tool is her serve, but the five year starter keeps adding to those skills.

“She’s developed a great forehand, she can hit the forehand top spin, the forehand splice, she’s got a real complete game. She started out in our varsity as a doubles player and got a chance to really grow her net game and she can really come to the net and also rally. She can really to it all and it’s due to the fact that she’s put the time in and there’s not a day in practice where she will go halfway, she’s going to do things the right way and the improvements have shown over the years with Jaelyn,” co-head coach Brian Bluedorn said.

“When I got moved from doubles to singles, I struggled for a little bit. Then, this year at the beginning, I can really see my growth in points and being consistent and noticing what the other players have to offer and what I can do against them,” Haler said.

Haler’s development shows on the court, reaching a career-milestone 100 career wins last week. Surpassing her mother who played for St. James Area and paving the way for her younger sister.

“100 wins for Jaelyn and any tennis player is a great accomplishment, especially with the nature of last year where we played about half as many matches as we would normally so she missed out on some chances there,” Bluedorn added.

Now the focus is on the postseason, as the Saints look for their 14th appearance in the state tournament in just 16 years.

“We know that if everyday in practice, if we are working hard and giving our best effort and helping each other, the improvements that we need to be playing at our best at the end of this season, we’ll get there,” Bluedorn said.

Jaelyn Haler: “Everyone up there is good, you’re never the best, so to have competition that you don’t always have around here will be a good experience, especially for my last year,” Haler said.

The final chapter in Haler’s high school tennis career is still in the making.

St. James Area most recently fell to Fairmont 4-3 in the Big South Conference Championship. Next up, the Saints host to a regular-season quadrangular against Maple River, Le Sueur-Henderson and St. Peter at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

