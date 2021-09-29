Your Photos
Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday

FILE - Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company’s President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.” The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills.

Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s. The line starts in Alberta, Canada, before crossing North Dakota and Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

