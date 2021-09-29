Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Mankato West High School
Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: Mankato plans affordable housing for empty Lamm Street lot
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to get new ice plant after plant failure this past...
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to get new ice plant after plant failure this past hockey season

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic