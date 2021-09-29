Health officials urge both the COVID and the flu vaccine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Roll up your sleeves, not only for the COVID-19 shot, but also to protect against the flu. That is the message from top U.S. health officials.

“What you should do is get it as soon as you can and in the most expeditious manner,” Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

As colder weather approaches, there’s a fear that the flu could further burden hospitals. Locally flu numbers have been low but health officials are anticipating that flu season is on the way. Health officials are encouraging people to get both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting your flu shot this year is going to be especially important,” pediatrician at Mankato Clinic Children’s Health Center Dr. Katie Smentek said. “There doesn’t need to be any special timing or spacing between the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine.”

Fauci says the convenience of getting both shoes in one visit may make more people get it done.

“Whatever it takes to get it done, go ahead and do it,” Fauci said.

The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older with a few exceptions. The agency says September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated, and ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

Top health officials say fighting flu and covid-19 at the same time. Is not something that’s expected to go away.

“You continue to have coronavirus spread, but not at the same levels as right now and it settles into a pattern -- more of a seasonal pattern and basically becomes a second flu.”

A recent poll finds a majority of Americans have resigned themselves to a future with the coronavirus

79-percent of adults polled thought covid-19 will continue at a low level as something the U.S. will learn to live with and manage similar to influenza.

