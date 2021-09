MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -- The MSU football team improved to 3-1 on the season after topping Minot State over the weekend.

In the process, MSU head football coach Todd Hoffner became the program’s all-time leader in career coaching wins with 109.

The Mavericks take on Concordia-St. Paul this weekend for homecoming.

